Who are the NFL’s best offensive triplets?

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The decision of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to disengage from the team’s virtual offseason program got us thinking: Who are the best offensive “triplets” currently in the NFL.

The term first was coined to encompass a trio of Cowboys offensive players: Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, and Troy Aikman. Each made it to the Hall of Fame.

Tuesday’s PFT Live included a draft of the best sets of NFL triplets. Check it out, and chime in via the comments with any that we missed.

And be sure to check out a new episode every weekday morning, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, with a re-air from 9:00 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET.

Who are the NFL’s best offensive triplets? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

What to Read Next