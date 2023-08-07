The NFL’s best duos: Tight Ends (including the Bills)

Throughout history the NFL has been full of duos at every position, duos that have defined the league in the past and in the modern game. Which duos at each position rank among the best in todays game? Today we look at tight ends and lay it all out for you (via Touchdown Wire):

David Eulitt/Getty Images

There is no question about Travis Kelce’s spot atop the proverbial tight end pecking order, as he has been one of the most consistent and productive players at his position in the modern NFL and throughout history. Going on seven straight 1,000 yard seasons, and well on his way to a gold jacket, he is the best tight end in football bar none. Noah Gray while obviously not being on the level of his running mate, has been a solid piece for the Chiefs, and a good athletic outlet for Patrick Mahomes when needed. This ranking much more reflects the separation of Kelce and everyone else in the league.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

When entering the league during the 2021 draft, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was heralded as an athletic marvel and could be considered one of the greatest tight end prospects to ever come out of college in the modern era. While Pitts has not entirely lived up to those expectations this last season, it’s hard to place the blame solely on him, with erratic quarterback play at best last seasons. During his rookie season Pitts was a dynamo with Matt Ryan and was able to rack up over 1,000 yards, showcasing his potential talent just waiting to be untapped. Running mate Jonnu Smith was a key addition for this Falcons team that is looking to make multiple tight ends a center piece of this run heavy offense. When healthy, Smith has shown immense potential and the ability to spread the field, and will pair nicely with Pitts when they both stretch defenses down the field.

3. Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The closest competition Travis Kelce has had to the top tight end spot lately has certainly been Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. His connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the best in the league, and he has proven to be a steady and reliable weapon over the middle of the field. Just two years removed from a ridiculous 1,300+ yard, nine touchdown performance, you can expect Andrews to repeat as a top end player at his position. When Andrews went down for a few games last season, his backup was then rookie Isaiah Likely who stepped up in a big way for the Ravens. In the three games he was forced into the starting role, Likely managed to haul in over 300 yards and two touchdowns, showing off his explosive skills as a pass catcher. This duo could emerge as the league’s best in this new Baltimore offense.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While remaining healthy has been a nagging issue for Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, when he has been on the field he has shown why is one of the better payed tight ends in the league. Not quite at the levels of Travis Kelce and George Kittle, Henry still has shown enough of an athletic skillset to be a upper echelon weapon in this league, and if he can stay healthy he could potentially top his career best 650 yard season with a full seventeen games. More so 1A and 1B then a backup, Mike Gesicki was brought in to help New England establish a dual tight end offense. With Gesicki playing more as a big slot receiver in Miami, it will be interesting to see how he is used in the Bill O’Brien offense. We know Gesicki can take the top off the defense, as shown by his borderline elite production in Miami, and he will likely once again be a crucial part of an offense when he lines up in New England this fall.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Bills invested in getting another weapon for franchise quarterback this offseason by selecting this drafts best tight end in former Utah Ute Dalton Kincaid. An explosive player who can play out of the slot, or a more tradition tight end role, Kincaid is going to bring an added dimension to this Bills offense that they did not have last year, and he could be crucial in making defenses heads spin. Kincaid will be paired with the reliable veteran Dawson Knox, who has been an explosive playmaker in his own right. With Buffalo wanting to run more two tight end sets this season, you can expect a lot of production from both these players, and look forward to seeing Dalton Kincaid in the end zone more than a few times.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire