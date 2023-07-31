The NFL’s best duos: Quarterbacks

Throughout history the NFL has been full of duos at every position, duos that have defined the league in the past and in the modern game. Which duos at each position rank among the best in todays game? Today we look at quarterbacks and lay it all out for you.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Blaine Gabbert has spent the last three years under the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady, and now gets back up behind the best quarterback in the game currently in the reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Realistically, the majority of this ranking comes from anyone and Mahomes being automatically the best duo in the league, but to sleep on Gabbert would be a mistake. The Chiefs have had multiple occasions where a back up needed to come in a step up, and Gabbert may actually be the most gifted backup the Chiefs have had behind Mahomes. He has the experience and talent to win multiple games if needed. Mahomes and Gabbert are the most gifted quarterback duo in the league.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has taken over eight games in the last two years for former MVP Lamar Jackson, and while he did not experience the elite levels of play that Jackson did, Huntley still proved to be a solid starter at the NFL level. This stack of quarterbacks is easily the most athletic duo in the league, and has proven to be a nightmare to defend for NFL teams. If Jackson ever goes down, Huntley can be relied on to win a handful of games until he can return.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Jameis Winston is just two years removed from a solid 5-2 stretch with the Saints as he seemed to be entrenched as the starter before injuries and inconsistent play sidelined him. Now officially the backup of new franchise quarterback Derek Carr, the Saints boast two quarterbacks who could potentially push their team to the playoffs. While Winston and Carr have both struggled with turnovers, their arm talent is undeniable.

4. Philadelphia Eagles QBs Jalen Hurts & Marcus Mariota

(Photo: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports)

While Marcus Mariota ultimately failed to live up to the expectations lofted at him as the Atlanta Falcons starter last season, he did show he still has plenty of talent to win some games, and with a better team surrounding him could even secure a playoff game if needed. Combined with last years breakout star Jalen Hurts, who was nearly the leagues MVP, and you have one heck of a dynamic duo. Both quarterbacks can make plays inside or outside of the pocket, and it would not be far-fetched to see both of them on the field at the same time in specific packages.

JStephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Carolina managed to finally snag a franchise quarterback with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft in Bryce Young, they needed to ensure they saddled him with a strong mentor and backup. Andy Dalton was the Saints starter last season and almost drove them to the playoffs with his steady play. It is fair to say Dalton would have been the starter for last years Panthers team had he been on the roster, and likely could fill in for a handful of teams for a year. Both Dalton and Young have enough talent to win games, and with the rookie quarterback the sky is the limit.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire