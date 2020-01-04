NFL Best Bets: Seahawks vs Eagles Wild Card

The Seahawks stumbled into the playoffs having lost three of their last four games. However, they are favorites in the City of Brotherly Love against the Eagles who won four in a row to claim the NFC East with a 9-7 record.

Both squads have been deciminated by injuries, especially on the offensive side of the ball, and will need to lean on their respective franchise quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz to get the job done.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

QUICK HITTER

Philadelphia has jumped out to early leads at home this season. The Eagles have been the first team to score in six of their eight home games, and in five of those contests kicker Jake Elliot got the scoring going with a field goal.

Seattle has a vulnerable defense in the opening quarter allowing 5.7 points per game (27th in the league). With the Eagles dealing with a myriad of injuries on offense (more on that later), they could struggle to punch it into the end zone and might have to settle for three points.

Take the first score of the game to be a Philly field goal for a tidy +320 payout.

PICK: First Score Method - Philadelphia Field Goal (+320)

FIRST HALF BET

Seattle's offense has been largely based on their ground game this season but with the season-ending injury to Chris Carson and his 1,230 rushing yards, Wilson will be forced to carry the load. Wilson is more than capable of that after another terrific season where he threw for 4,1110 yards and 31 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Story continues

Thanks to the wizardry of Wilson, Seattle scores 11.7 first-half points per game and bumps that number up to 13.6 ppg on the road. With Philadelphia surrendering 12.6 first-half ppg and Seattles 1H team total set at a relatively low 10.5, hit the Over.

PICK: First Half Team Total - Seattle Over 10.5 (-110)

TEAM/PLAYER PROP

The Eagles come limping into this playoff game. Their wide receiver corps has been ravaged by injuries, with Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson likely done for the season and Nelson Agholor doubtful for Sunday. All-Pro tight end Zach Ertz is trying to battle through a fractured rib and lacerated kidney.

Even if Ertz does suit up on Sunday he likely won't be at full strength. Running back Miles Sanders will also be at less than 100 percent due to an ankle injury and sat out practice on Thursday. So what weapons do the Eagles have left? Tight end Dallas Goedert might be the last man standing.

Goedert had four catches for 65 yards last week and nine receptions for 91 yards in Week 16. And the Seahawks are awful at defending against opposing tight ends, giving up 6.1 catches and 68.7 yards per game to the position (both numbers second-worst in the league). Look to hit the Over on Goedert's receiving yards total as long as it's available anywhere near 60.5 yards.



PICK: Receiving Yards Total - Dallas Goedert Over

FULL GAME TOTAL

We've already mentioned the Eagles injuries at WR and RB but they will also miss the services of pro bowl guard Brandon Brooks while Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson is questionable. That's a lot of pressure on QB Carson Wentz who has been less than impressive this season.

On the other side of the ball, the Seahawks are dealing with injuries of their own following the loss of their two best running backs. While Travis Homer was solid last week and the recently signed Marshawn Lynch will contribute as well, it's still a downgrade and they'll be going up against an Eagles Defense that ranks fourth in the NFL in DVOA rush defense according to Football Outsiders.

Seattle also has a hurting offensive line with left tackle Duane Brown out indefinitely, while guard Mike Iupati and center Joey Hunt are questionable. With both offenses banged up and the Under hitting in each of the last four meetings between these teams, take it again on Sunday night.

PICK: Under 45.5

FULL GAME SIDE

The Seahawks might have backed into the playoffs after a string on shaky performances but let's be honest, the Eagles are just lucky that the NFC East is such a sorry division.

Seattle has the edge at QB with Wilson who should be able to attack downfield against a vulnerable Eagles secondary. And the Seahawks Defense should be able to take care of business against an undermanned Philly offense.

Despite their intimidating reputation at home, Seattle has actually been better on the road this season going 7-1 straight up and 5-2-1 ATS. Wilson is also 4-0 in his career against the Eagles, including a 17-9 victory earlier this season in Week 12. Back Seattle to cover the spread.

PICK: Seattle -1.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. NJ only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See website for details. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, visit our responsible gaming page. 19+. Canada only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See the website for details. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, visit our responsible gaming page. 18+. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See the website for details.