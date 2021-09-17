NFL believes Dexter Lawrence offside call was correct

Amid real questions as to whether Giants defensive Dexter Lawrence was actually offside for a missed 48 yard field-goal try that gave Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins a mulligan from 43, the NFL has come out with a clear and strong statement that the call was correct.

Just kidding.

The league has said nothing on the record. Instead, someone from the league office has leaked to Mark Maske of the Washington Post the notion that the league believes the call was correct, but with no names attached to it. And, as history tells us, it makes sense to be skeptical of this approach, in at least 11 of 12 cases.

Tweeted Maske: “The NFL believes the offside call on the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence on Washington’s missed field goal was correct, source says: ‘He was offside.’ That source says ‘two separate officials called it at the same time’ and the accuracy of the call has been supported by video evidence.”

Fine. Then say so officially. Put someone’s name on it. Respond to emails seeking comment with on-the-record responses. Release the sideline video.

Yes, the sideline video. We know someone who saw it. And that person said Lawrence “timed it perfectly.”

If the league doesn’t like what I’m saying here, roll the tape. Let’s go. Someone bragged to Maske that the “Hawk-Eye tech” provided that Lawrence was offside. C’mon. Reveal it. Tweet it from the official @NFL account that has 27.1 million followers.

We live in an era of 2 + 2 = 5, where people say whatever they want with a straight face, no matter how ridiculous it may be. Thus, I strongly prefer my BS on the record. And, as best I can tell, the notion that the official got the Lawrence call right is BS.

Prove me wrong, NFL. Release the video.

