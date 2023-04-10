The NFL “being low” on the WR class is good for the Vikings

The wide receiver position is one of the premium positions in the NFL and it’s one that goes high every year. We saw five wide receivers go in the top 16 last year in what was viewed as a really good class for the position.

This year is quite different for the position. According to multiple reports, including the latest from the director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy, the NFL is not high on the class with only Jaxon Smith-Njigba as a first-round player.

One thing has become clear on calls around league past couple weeks: NFL isn’t nearly as high on this year’s WR class as media. Frequently seeing 4-5 wideouts in mocks. Have spoken to numerous teams that have only one first round grade at the position. That guy is JSN. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 10, 2023

Now, just because there is only one wide receiver with a first round grade, doesn’t mean thatn more won’t go in the first round. The back end of the first round is usually filled with players that have second round grades.

How could this help the Minnesota Vikings? With teams not valuing this class very highly, they should have their pick of the litter and could have that even with a trade down. That is a path that the Vikings will likely end up taking with the trading background of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire