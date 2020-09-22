NFL begins fining coaches for disregarding mask policy

Last Monday, the NFL issued its warning. The league has taken action.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, three coaches were fined $100,000 each for failing to properly wear masks: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Broncos coach Vic Fangio, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. Their respective teams were fined $250,000 each.

Those were hardly the only three coaches who failed to properly wear masks on Sunday.

The league doesn’t want coaches to view the fines as the cost of doing business, with a willingness to pay the fines and move on. Six-figure fines will get their attention. For a second offense, it’s likely the price will go up.

During Monday night’s game in Las Vegas, neither Saints coach Sean Payton nor Raiders coach Jon Gruden are covering their mouths or noses. They likely will be fined, too.

