Ex-QB Jay Cutler defends anti-mask views that lost him UberEats commercial: 'I will make my choice'

Jay Cutler, former Chicago Bears quarterback and ex-husband of reality star Kristin Cavallari, hasn't been on Twitter very long. He joined on Aug. 9, but seven days was enough time for his anti-mask tweets to get him in trouble.

On Friday, Cutler tweeted that UberEats had dropped him from a commercial because of his stance against mask mandates in schools.

Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, "views aren't aligned." Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 13, 2021

In a statement UberEats explained that they cut ties with Cutler because their "views aren't aligned" with Cutler's.

“We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work,” a spokeswoman told the New York Post.

Cutler planning school board run

The reference Cutler made to "future school board members" is where his anti-mask views come into play. Last week he tweeted that does not want masks in his kids' schools in Williamson County, Tenn.

Not this parent. Really hope I’m not put in the corner by Twitter in my first 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/YgDMJixM5z — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 10, 2021

Cutler also demonstrated that he doesn't understand why masks were mandated for kids under 12 and just recommended for middle and high school students. Right now, kids under 12 are not able to be vaccinated against COVID-19, hence the mask requirement.

But middle and high school it’s only recommended. Masks zero sense. @WCSedu be better. https://t.co/QcWGyfKLMC — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 11, 2021

That's when he started tweeting about running for school board on a platform of "common sense."

Doing school board research. Looks like a 2024 campaign for me. pic.twitter.com/dNg7tmaZcp — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 12, 2021

August of 2024. I need 100 signatures and a petition from the county. Going to start getting John Hancocks today. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 12, 2021

Cutler defends views

Cutler wasn't too busy planning his 2024 school board campaign to be annoyed at people who are "attacking" him for being against mask wearing.

Appreciate the words of support. What I don’t understand is the people verbally attacking me. What happened to unity, acceptance and bringing people together? Seems like that isn’t the case unless I agree with you. Get a shot or wear a mask. Your choice. I will make my choice. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 16, 2021

Cutler said "I will make my choice," but he doesn't want it to just be his choice. He seems pretty serious about running for school board in three years, and if he wins, his choice wouldn't just affect himself, but the kids and parents in the Williamson County school district.

His potential constituents might get on board with Cutler if he'd posted any kind of article or study to support or even explain his views, which he has yet to do. Thus far he has only cited "science" — literally just the word "science."

No. The risk is low. That’s just science. That’s not my guess. https://t.co/o88LIwZFkl — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 15, 2021

It's also not clear if Cutler has other opinions about what the school district is doing, since masks are just one issue in a complex web of responsibilities. But with three years until he can run, he's got a lot of time to look into that.

