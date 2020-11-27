Mitchell Trubisky officially named Bears starting QB vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears are turning back to Mitchell Trubisky as their quarterback for their Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced the move Friday, confirming what was expected all week. Quarterback Nick Foles missed three practices with a hip injury and was listed as doubtful leading up to the NFC North divisional matchup. But Nagy didn’t rule Foles out until Friday afternoon.

Nagy: "We’re excited that Mitch is ready and it’s an opportunity for him." — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 27, 2020

Trubisky took first-string reps all week and Nagy said the organization was “excited that Mitch is ready and it’s an opportunity for him.”

Foles ‘day-to-day’ while Trubisky gets opportunity

Nagy said on Thursday that Foles was “day-to-day” with the injury. He’s completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions over seven starts.

Trubisky started the Bears’ first three games of the season — wins against the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons — but was benched after a third-quarter interception against the Falcons. He injured his right shoulder in Week 4 coming off the bench for a 3-yard run against the Saints.

In those three games he completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 560 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Nagy said he’s seen an improved approach by the former starter since taking the bench.

“I feel like there's a different focus and a different attitude and a different mindset," Nagy said on Thursday via the team’s official site. "And for me as a coach being able to see the significance of that, you appreciate that. I know who he is as a person, and as a player to see growth with him is what's exciting.”

The Bears (5-5) are on a four-game losing skid, but are still in contention for an NFC playoff spot. They trail the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) by a half-game for the final wild-card entry. The Packers lead the NFC North at 7-3.

Mitchell Trubisky will start against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

