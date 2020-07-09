The NFL sent a list of game-day protocols for the 2020 season to all 30 teams Wednesday night that included a ban of postgame jersey swaps and restricting media from entering the locker room, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

The ban on postgame jersey exchanges was included in NFL-NFLPA game-day protocols that clubs received last night. Other notable changes for 2020:



- On-field fan seating is prohibited.



- Both teams must travel to the stadium via bus.



- Media will be banned from the locker room. https://t.co/WizWrySFvU











— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 9, 2020

With training camps expected to begin at the end of July, the NFL and players union have been discussing health and safety protocols for putting on a season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Talks have been reportedly slowing down due to disagreements over factors such as the length of the preseason-including holding one at all-and how often players are tested.

As San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman showed on Twitter, not all players are on board with Wednesday's restrictions.

This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/fWefsUSVDc — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 9, 2020

For players who still want to find ways to swap jerseys, they make have to take a page out of rookie pass rusher Chase Young's book. Young swapped jerseys with fellow DeMatha Catholic High School alumnus Paul Rabil, who plays in the Premier Lacrosse League. The two stars reconnected over Twitter and mailed their jerseys to each other.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SPORTS UNCOVERED

Stay connected with the Redskins in the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

NFL bans jersey swaps in latest round of health measures for 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington