NFL bans on-field pyrotechnics after field at Nissan Stadium caught on fire last week

NFL pregame rituals just got a little less fiery.

The NFL has banned all on-field pyrotechnic fire machines and flame effects after last week's mishap at Nissan Stadium, according to reports. When the Tennessee Titans took the field to take on their division rival Colts, one of the pyrotechnic devices caught on fire.

Instead of going upward like it was supposed to, the flames spurted out horizontally - creating a dangerous situation for the on-field personnel.

A fire just erupted here on the field. The staff at Nissan Stadium handled it swiftly. pic.twitter.com/Rma8D8Q1fJ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 15, 2019

Fortunately, the Titans handled the situation effectively and nobody was hurt.

For the Washington Redskins, this rule change presents a quick turnaround. Washington added fire pyrotechnics to their pregame rituals just last season.

In 2015, the then-St. Louis Rams had a similar malfunction with their on-field fire pyrotechnics when they ran out on the field to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Edward Jones Dome.

Rams turf near end zone caught fire briefly from pregame pyrotechnics. Fire extinguishers used and now being cleaned. pic.twitter.com/o8uAO1S3tb — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 27, 2015

