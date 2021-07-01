NFL bans Dwight Schar from future ownership interest in any NFL team

It’s not part of the outcome of the Washington Football Team investigation that culminated in Thursday’s significant announcement of an eight-figure fine, legal-fee reimbursements that could reach $7 million, and a “voluntary” decision by Daniel Snyder to turn day-to-day operations of the team over to his wife on an indefinite basis.

But with plenty of news and nuggets flying around in the aftermath of the announcement, here’s one that previously wasn’t known. The league previously has banned former Washington limited partner Dwight Schar (pictured in the middle of the attached photo) from ever owning any portion of any NFL team again, per multiple league sources.

Schar, Fred Smith, and Robert Rathman had been trying for an extended period of time to sell their interest in the team. Eventually, Snyder bought them out, after the league allowed Snyder to exceed the per-team debt limit.

Along the way, allegations and litigation and accusations emerged, with clear acrimony between Snyder and Schar. The NFL frowned upon the filing of a lawsuit by the limited partners over Snyder’s effort to selectively apply his right of first refusal after a buyer for the minority interest was found, and it was believed that the league eventually would take against against one or more of the limited partners.

Per one source, only Schar faces the ban. Smith and Rothman were not affected.

