The NFL has banned the hip-drop tackle, and the players are angry
USA Today's Safid Deen is at the NFL Owner's Meeting and discusses the current controversial rule change of banning the hip-drop tackle.
USA Today's Safid Deen is at the NFL Owner's Meeting and discusses the current controversial rule change of banning the hip-drop tackle.
Reactions to the ban were impassioned and varied among NFL players past and present.
Momentum had been building on the controversial proposal for months.
With just a few days left until Opening Day, Scott Pianowski ranks each MLB team based on their level of fantasy juice.
The Broncos are feeling frisky with that No. 12 pick.
The frenetic first five days of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments concludes on Monday as the women wrap up the second round.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Gio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter have put the drama behind them, to the benefit of the USMNT.
We finally got a couple of upsets on Sunday, while a near-upset produced the best game of the day at Stanford. And the title favorite did what it was supposed to.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
The USMNT beat Mexico 2-0, dos a cero, yet again, on two gorgeous goals.
West Virginia hasn't had a permanent head coach since Bob Huggins' tumultuous exit from the program last spring.
Kim Mulkey went off and threatened to sue The Washington Post on Saturday over an apparent unpublished article about her.
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
The Walsh sisters notched wins in 10 of 18 women's swimming events.
Creighton outscored Oregon 15-2 in the second OT.
The Oakland guard turned overnight celebrity scored 54 points and sank 17 threes in a pair of NCAA tournament games.
Sweet 16 berths are on the line in both brackets as the stakes ratchet up.
Peter Angelos bought the Orioles for $173 million on Oct. 4, 1993.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.