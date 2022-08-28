Should the NFL ban the block that injured Kayvon Thibodeaux and T.J. Watt?

With 11:45 left in the second quarter of the Detroit Lions’ Sunday afternoon preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit quarterback David Blough handed off to running back Jamar Jefferson on what turned out to be a relatively inconsequential one-yard gain.

At least, it was inconsequential for the Lions. For the Steelers, not so much. As you can see, Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson crossed the formation from left to right and laid a low block on Steelers edge-rusher T.J. Watt.

Here’s another, better view.

Another look at the T.J. Watt knee injury #Steelers pic.twitter.com/a5t8TWtvnp — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2022

Hockenson appeared to be aiming for Watt’s knees on the block, which you would think is an illegal play. But it isn’t. Hockenson wasn’t flagged for the play, which is correct under the league’s current rule book. Watt was helped from the field with what was called a left knee injury, though reports indicate that the injury isn’t too serious.

Steelers fans can exhale a little bit. Evan Washburn reports he talked with Mike Tomlin, who said "if this is a regular season game, we may see them back in this game. There's no long term concern at the moment for T.J. Watt or Diontae Johnson." — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) August 28, 2022

The debate over such blocks ran hot last Sunday, when Cleveland Browns tight end (and son of Randy Moss) Thaddeus Moss crossed the formation to make a very similar block against New York Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Moss was not flagged for the block either, because the block isn’t illegal.

#Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux was injured on this play. We will update you as we learn more about the injury. pic.twitter.com/1ll2mfetBs — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 22, 2022

Thibodeaux wasn’t as fortunate — he suffered a sprained MCL, and may or may not be ready for the Giants’ regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 11.

The larger question, of course, is: Why is a block in which an offense player can target a vulnerable part of a defensive player’s body legal in the first place? In May, 2021, the NFL expanded the low block rules, but the book still doesn’t cover what are known as “sift blocks.”

Here’s the new low block rule, which expands the prohibition against blocking below the waist. pic.twitter.com/lxxpB6fBrz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 26, 2021

After the Moss/Thibodeaux play, several former NFL offensive linemen, and current offensive line experts, explained why the play isn’t as “dirty” as it may look.

“They dragged the tight end across the formation, and everybody runs this play,” former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger said on the NFL Network. “They seal the backside with the tight end, and almost every tight end goes low. They can’t stay up and take on these defensive ends. They go to cut-block, which is legal, okay? It’s really up to Kayvon here to just drop his shoulder on it, and it went below his shoulder. It’s kind up to Kayvon to protect himself a little better, because that’s how these tight ends are going to block him in this league.”

It’s not dirty. KT was bracing for contact up high because he recognized the play and had his feet stopped. https://t.co/nTNn43A1vh — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 22, 2022

Typically you don’t wanna cut at the POA or LOS. Also offensive players are generally taught if defender is a runner be a cutter, if he’s a sitter, be a hitter. https://t.co/uj0BEne7m2 — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) August 22, 2022

So, we know that the play isn’t dirty or illegal by the letter of the NFL’s current rulebook. But should it be illegal? Given the league’s supposed emphasis on player safety (which can be viewed historically with as much cynicism as you’d like), is it really wise to leave a block that forces the defender to adjust to that degree out of the book as a banned strategy?

One thing we know for sure — the more marquee players that get hurt by this block, the more the generally reactive NFL rulemakers will step in and do something about it.

