NFL suspends ex-Ravens RB Alex Collins 3 games after arrest

Alex Collins was released from the Ravens in March after his arrest near the team facility. He pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges last month. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The NFL suspended former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins for three games on Friday morning following his arrest last spring, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: FA RB Alex Collins is being suspended 3 games by the NFL for his arrest last spring. He eventually received probation. He’s also recovering from a broken leg & should be medically cleared next week. With his legal issues over, could be an intriguing late-season addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019

Collins played two seasons for the Ravens after spending his rookie campaign with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He recorded 411 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games in 2018, though missed the end of the season with a foot injury.

Collins was arrested in Baltimore in March after he crashed his car into a tree near the Ravens’ team facility. Officers found him asleep in the drivers seat of the car, and later charged him with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle, according to ESPN.

The Ravens waived him just hours after the crash. He pled guilty last month to misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and possession of a handgun in a vehicle, and will serve 18 months probation, per the Baltimore Sun.

Collins announced via Instagram that he broke his leg in July and underwent surgery, though Rapoport reported that he should be medically cleared to return next week. His three-game suspension will start when a team picks him up, if one decides to do so.

