NFL: Baker Mayfield turns down Draft
Former Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield will not appear at the NFL Draft.
The passer, who looks certain to be taken in the first round on April 27, has decided to remain at his Texas home, rather than be one of 22 named players who will attend the much-anticipated Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Mayfield, who could well be among the first 12 players chosen by quarterback-needy teams such as the Denver Broncos (pick 5), Miami Dolphins (11) or Buffalo Bills (12), has impressed many with his will to win and in-game intelligence.
However, he has turned down the Draft hoopla. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Basketball and Beyond with Coach K, Mayfield said he’s being pressured to show up.
When asked if he would turn up, he said: ““I will not. I will be at home in Austin, Texas, with my family and some former coaches.”
He added: “There’s pressure being put on that decision, for sure.”
The players have every right to not show up, especially since they don’t receive an appearance fee or anything other than travel expenses.
The full list of the 2018 NFL Draft Invitees reads:
Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State
Sam Darnold, QB, USC
Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
Minkhah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
Josh Jackson, CB Iowa,
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
Derwin James, S, Florida State
Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
Connor Williams, OT, Texas