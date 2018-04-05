NFL: Baker Mayfield turns down Draft

Baker Mayfield will not attend the NFL Draft, despite pressure to do so

Former Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield will not appear at the NFL Draft.

The passer, who looks certain to be taken in the first round on April 27, has decided to remain at his Texas home, rather than be one of 22 named players who will attend the much-anticipated Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Mayfield, who could well be among the first 12 players chosen by quarterback-needy teams such as the Denver Broncos (pick 5), Miami Dolphins (11) or Buffalo Bills (12), has impressed many with his will to win and in-game intelligence.

However, he has turned down the Draft hoopla. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Basketball and Beyond with Coach K, Mayfield said he’s being pressured to show up.

When asked if he would turn up, he said: ““I will not. I will be at home in Austin, Texas, with my family and some former coaches.”

He added: “There’s pressure being put on that decision, for sure.”

The players have every right to not show up, especially since they don’t receive an appearance fee or anything other than travel expenses.

The full list of the 2018 NFL Draft Invitees reads:

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State

Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Minkhah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Josh Jackson, CB Iowa,

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Derwin James, S, Florida State

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Connor Williams, OT, Texas



