NFL bad beat: Someone bet $35,000 on the Falcons in-game moneyline to win $1,050, and lost

There are no locks in sports betting. Always remember that.

Even when the team you’re betting on has a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, they can still blow it. And that’s how we come to one of the worst beats you’ll ever hear about.

With seven minutes left on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons led the Dallas Cowboys 39-24. Their odds on the in-game line was -3333. Someone bet $35,000 to win $1,050 on the Falcons’ moneyline, according to BetMGM.

Oh, no.

Falcons somehow blow a big lead

The Falcons blew Sunday’s game in a memorable and historic way.

The Cowboys scored, scored again, got an onside kick as the Falcons watched it spin, then kicked a field goal to win. They got 16 points in the final five minutes to win 40-39.

That’s a great outcome for the Cowboys, and even those who had the Cowboys on the moneyline or on a teaser. It was disastrous for one bettor who was just trying to pick up what looked like a free $1,050 on what looked like a lock.

There are no locks.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen (97) celebrates their 40-39 win against the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) More

Falcons have historic loss

It’s impossible to imagine the sinking feeling when the Falcons were blowing that game, having $35,000 to win $1,050 on them. It wasn’t just a bad loss, it was historic. According to Elias, via ESPN Stats and Info, NFL teams that scored 39 points with no turnovers were 440-0 since 1933, when turnovers were first tracked as a stat.

It was an unbelievable game. The Cowboys looked like sure losers the whole afternoon, until a crazy onside kick gave them hope at the end. They still needed to drive into field-goal range and hit the field goal at the final gun. Like the 28-3 Super Bowl collapse for the Falcons, a lot of things needed to go wrong for Atlanta to lose, and they all did.

That loss will linger for a long time, especially with one bettor who figured he had a sure thing.