NFL bad beat: Over bettors were sick after Packers finished win vs. Arizona with INT

Over bettors needed just one break late in Thursday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. They had chance after chance after chance.

And, in the end, all those bettors got was a brutal loss.

Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas' interception in the end zone with 12 seconds left sealed a 24-21 Packers win and was the final blow to bettors who bet on the game to go over 51 points at BetMGM. Bettors, who already saw a few chances to clinch the over slip away, knew the math before that play: A short field goal by the Cardinals would make the total 48 with overtime to go. An OT field goal would have given over bettors a push and a touchdown would have pushed the game over the total. If the Cardinals scored at the end of regulation, they would have kicked the extra point and that would have been a 28-24 win for 52 points.

It all seemed so easy until disaster struck.

Douglas' interception killed that over action. And bettors were already on tilt.

A few minutes earlier, the Packers had a touchdown taken off the board. It seemed Aaron Jones scored a 1-yard touchdown on first-and-goal to give Green Bay a 30-21 lead with the extra point — and the win for over 51 bettors — pending. But Jones was ruled down just short of the goal line, though that didn't appear obvious on the replay.

The Packers still had second-and-goal at the 1. Jones was stuffed. Before third down, the Packers took a delay of game penalty, which pushed them back 5 yards and probably started pushing over bettors into blinding rage. On third down Aaron Rodgers ran to the 1-yard line but was tackled short. The Packers went for it on fourth down at the 1 and a pass to the end zone was batted down. Sigh.

And still, after that ridiculous sequence that ended in zero points, over bettors got their hopes up when Kyler Murray took the Cardinals on a long drive. A.J. Green inexplicably never turned around on Murray's pass to the end zone, and then Douglas made a crazy juggling interception. Had Green turned around or Douglas hadn't made a circus catch ... or Jones had been ruled in the end zone earlier, or he had punched it in on second down or the Packers hadn't taken a delay of game at the 1 or Rodgers' fourth-down pass hadn't been batted down ...

It was a great game and a thrilling way to start Week 8 of the NFL season. Just not for those over bettors.