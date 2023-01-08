NFL bad beat: Jets bettors did not like the final play against the Dolphins

Another day of football, another bad beat on the dreaded pitch play.

The New York Jets competed hard against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as 3.5-point underdogs. With 18 seconds on the clock, Jason Sanders hit a field goal to put the Dolphins ahead 9-6.

Any Jets bettor who felt comfortable hasn't been betting on football for very long.

The multiple lateral play — dubbed "Pitchy Pitchy Woo Woo" by ESPN's Scott Van Pelt — was still to come. And the Jets screwed it up.

After a few laterals Jets receiver Elijah Moore flipped it wildly toward the end zone, it got kicked around into the end zone and then there was an uncertain call by the official. It was ruled a safety, which meant an 11-6 Dolphins win and a bad beat for Jets +3.5 bettors.

Is the Jets(+3.5) giving up a safety on the last play of the game has to be the worst bad beat of the season... pic.twitter.com/M2bpIKmFLz — SportsLine (@SportsLine) January 8, 2023

There's not much worse in betting than sitting through three hours of football, having the right side with an underdog, and watching that team throw it away on a lateral play that has almost no chance to work. The Jets didn't care if they lost by three points or five. Plenty of others did.