NFL bad beat: Eagles go for 2-point conversion and it costs bettor who had $500,000 on Seahawks -6.5

If you had any bet on the Seattle Seahawks at -6.5, even if it was just $20, you were tilting your face off at the end of Monday night’s game.

Imagine having $500,000 on the Seahawks at -6.5.

There was a really, really tough bad beat on Monday night when the Eagles caught a Hail Mary and then went for 2 when most would have just kicked the extra point. When the Eagles got into the end zone for 2, it was a ridiculous beat for Seahawks backers, and there were many of them. It had to be a happy play for sportsbooks. BetMGM saw almost 90 percent of bets come in on Seattle before kickoff. Many of those bets came when the Seahawks were -5 or -5.5, but there were plenty of tickets with -6 or -6.5 printed on them.

One bettor alone had a swing of more than $950,000 on the 2-point conversion. Someone at BetMGM wagered $500,000 to win $454,545 on the Seahawks -6.5.

That bettor will never forget the final few seconds of Monday night’s game.

The Eagles scored on a weird lob pass that was batted back to Richard Rodgers, who made a great catch for the touchdown with 12 seconds left. No big deal. The Eagles would kick the extra point to cut it to 7 points with the extra point and ... wait, the Eagles are going for 2?

Doug Pederson has some odd views when it comes to when to go for 2. He’s aggressive with it, let’s say. And now all of a sudden, what looked like a lock on a half-million dollar wager was coming down to a meaningless conversion.

The Eagles handed to Miles Sanders, who ran past a disinterested Seattle defense. That score cut Seattle’s lead to 6, and it meant that the Eagles were covering the 6.5-point spread. Seattle then recovered the onside kick and the game was over.

Seattle 23, Philadelphia 17. All Seattle -6.5 tickets could be torn up.

Including one for $500,000.

Richard Rodgers of the Philadelphia Eagles is congratulated by teammate Travis Fulgham after catching a Hail Mary pass in the final seconds on Monday night. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

