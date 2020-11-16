NFL bad beat: Cardinals lift bettors up with a Hail Mary ... then don't kick an extra point to let Bills cover

The Buffalo Bills closed as a 2.5-point underdog to the Arizona Cardinals at BetMGM. Keep that number in mind.

The Bills seemingly had a straight-up win when Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown with 34 seconds left. That gave Buffalo a 30-26 lead. Then Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins did the unthinkable, hooking up on a Hail Mary with 2 seconds left. That gave the Cardinals a 32-30 lead, with the extra point pending.

Again, the Cardinals were 2.5-point favorites. The perfunctory extra point would push the Cardinals over the spread and cash tickets for Arizona bettors. It was the most glorious of miracle covers, or so it seemed.

The Cardinals kept the offense on the field after the touchdown. A two-point conversion? Even worse. The Cardinals took the snap and took a knee. They feared that a disaster on the extra point could lead the Bills to return it for a two-point conversion and the tie. So the Cardinals just played it safe. And Arizona bettors were punched in the stomach.

It was a huge win for the Cardinals. It was one of the most exciting games of the NFL season, and a highlight play that will be replayed for a long, long time. Just don’t tell anyone who had the Cardinals at -2.5 about what a great finish it was.