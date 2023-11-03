NFL backup QB rankings: Which teams are living dangerously with contingency plans?

The most recognizable position in the NFL – maybe in all of sports – was littered with virtual unknowns by the end of last weekend, a trend that will effectively continue into Week 9.

That’s what happens when Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, an erstwhile ironman, tears his Achilles. Or the Giants are forced to play their third-string passer. Or the Rams’ Matthew Stafford can’t get to the finish line. Or the Bears are forced to start a Shepherd University product behind center. Again. Or the Raiders fire their head coach. Or the Falcons go to the bullpen.

Quarterback turnover (Tom Brady, Matt Ryan) and injuries (Aaron Rodgers, Cousins, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson, among others) have relegated large swatches of the position in 2023 to unproven or unworthy field generals.

Seven rookie QBs have already started in 2023, the most though any season’s first eight weeks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger (the 1987 strike season notwithstanding). That number could grow to nine in Week 9, the Vikings set to start Jaren Hall and the Arizona Cardinals possibly rolling with fellow fifth-rounder Clayton Tune.

All told, a half-dozen clubs could be making lineup switches ... just since Week 8.

The usage of Plan B and Plan C QBs largely seems like a byproduct of the roster-building restrictions teams so often face in the three decades since the salary cap was instituted. When you pay established passers exorbitant salaries, there’s rarely much left over to also stock a capable veteran backup. Conversely, there’s ample room for a middle-class quarterback on the active roster … if you’ve got a promising youngster on a relatively cheap rookie deal, an arrangement many GMs favor – and won’t hesitate to reboot – given that permits you to invest more extensively in the supporting cast.

But when you’re counting on a player of Rodgers’ or even Cousins’ caliber, it usually becomes a fire drill if that guy goes down.

"I think there’s a lot of scenarios to that," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday as his team reassessed its depth chart the day before the league’s trade deadline.

"What are the resources? I think the conversations that lead you down that road help clearly define the answer based upon, is it a short-term only thing? Is it something that could be more long term? Is it something that truly is an upgrade versus just the sheer dealing with the reality of a tough situation right now?"

The Vikings, winners of an NFC-best three games in a row, tried to emerge from their rock and hard place Tuesday by acquiring veteran journeyman Joshua Dobbs from Arizona.

"Josh gives us an experienced player who's started some games, not only this year but last year, and has played some good football against some of the best defenses in our league," O'Connell said.

"He brings a level of athleticism to go with great football intelligence. He's a smart player, and I have always loved his makeup and what he's all about. He's played in a variety of offenses. I know he's excited to get going here."

Though Dobbs might prove little more than a Band-Aid – and will likely be a bystander in Sunday’s matchup of Hall and newly promoted Taylor Heinicke in Atlanta – you might be surprised to learn other clubs are probably in far more precarious positions.

Here’s a ranking, best to worst, of all 32 NFL teams’ backup quarterback circumstances:

Good luck finding a better emergency fill-in than three-time Pro Bowler and 13-year vet Andy Dalton. He's 36 but was awfully good (95.2 passer rating) while starting 14 games for New Orleans in 2022. Including playoffs, Dalton has started 167 games and thrown for 247 TDs and nearly 40,000 yards during his career. Couldn’t ask for a better guy to mentor No. 1 pick Bryce Young, either. Jake Luton is in reserve on the practice squad.

If something happens to Jared Goff, boy do they have alternatives. Now with his seventh team, former Pro Bowler Teddy Bridgewater is 33-32 during his 10-year career and has earned immediate respect in every locker room he’s graced. Seven-year vet Nate Sudfeld is also on the active roster but has never started in the NFL. David Blough, who has seven NFL starts (5 for Detroit) and shown ample moxie, is on the practice squad. Meanwhile, third-round rookie Hendon Hooker was in the Heisman Trophy discussion for the University of Tennessee last year before suffering a torn ACL last November. He’s been on the reserve/non-football injury list all year and seems likely to remain there into 2024.

The only team to carry four quarterbacks on its active roster, the Saints also enjoy a nice suite of capable options. Former Pro Bowler Jameis Winston has thrown for more than 5,000 yards and 30 TDs in a season … but has also served up 30 INTs. He’s only started 10 games since coming to New Orleans, which opted to go with Dalton for much of 2022, but he remains at the ready plenty of experience and arm talent. Jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill probably limits how much of the playbook is available but has proven effective while executing a run-heavy offense that leverages his fullback tendencies. Rookie Jake Haener, an All-Mountain West performer for Fresno State last year, is back from his six-game PED suspension.

They’re in pretty good hands if hotshot rookie C.J. Stroud can't go. Old backup Case Keenum and young backup Davis Mills have a combined 90 starts, both playing quite well for extended stretches while displaying their boundaries when surrounded by suboptimal supporting casts.

Cooper Rush has been remarkable, winning five of six starts with highly efficient performances in Dak Prescott’s stead since 2021. However he might have to do even more if his number is called this year given the regressive state of Dallas’ run game. Trey Lance, the No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft acquired in a preseason trade with San Francisco, is an intriguing project but hard to say if he’s ready to run HC Mike McCarthy’s system.

Well, this is awkward. Newly anointed rookie starter Aidan O’Connell has highly experienced vets Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer behind him. Both seem past their primes, though Jimmy G. might just be a poor fit in this offense and/or wasn’t utilized in a manner that maximized his limited physical prowess.

Few backstops are better than the respected and battle-tested (48 NFL starts) Jacoby Brissett. He’s never been able to get a team to the playoffs but can most definitely get hot for stretches and keep a team afloat for an extended run. Jake Fromm, who showed very little in two starts for the Giants in 2021, is a member of the practice squad.

8. San Francisco 49ers

The thought of seeing Sam Darnold, he third overall draft pick just five years ago, finally get the chance to play in an offense with so many tools at his disposal is titillating – especially when you wonder what he might have done in place of banged-up Brock Purdy in recent weeks. Darnold’s ability has flashed plenty of times over the course of his 55 NFL starts … as has his unfortunate penchant to be careless with the ball. QB3 Brandon Allen, a seven-year veteran and Arkansas’ all-time leader for TD passes, has thrown 10 (vs. 6 INTs) over 15 NFL appearances, however accuracy (56.7% completion rate) has been a problem.

Dual-threat backup Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft, would theoretically allow the reigning NFC champs to retain much of their playbook if he had to step in for Jalen Hurts. Mariota has never really lived up to his draft billing but has been a solid performer for most of his career, which includes 13 starts in Atlanta last season. Teammates also gravitate to him. Rookie Tanner McKee is the third-stringer.

We’ll consider Zach Wilson the backup here given Rodgers’ apparent intention to return this season from his Week 1 Achilles tear. Wilson has been serviceable, if inconsistent, through six 2023 starts – sufficient to keep the NYJ viable, if not what you’re hoping for from a player drafted second overall two years ago. The talent is occasionally obvious, as is Wilson’s still-untrustworthy decision making. Tim Boyle, who has experience with this offense from his time in Green Bay, is behind Wilson with NFL nomad Trevor Siemian and his 30 NFL starts (1 with the Jets in 2019) stashed on the practice squad.

This season has been a microcosm of QB2 Tyrod Taylor’s 13-year career – effective when he’s on the field but prone to injuries that limit his availability. Rookie Tommy DeVito relieved injured Taylor in Week 8 and didn’t look NFL-ready … which is why longtime reserve Matt Barkley, who’s intimately familiar with HC Brian Daboll’s offense, was signed to the practice squad. Barkley may well be Daniel Jones’ backup Sunday in Las Vegas.

Tyler Huntley received one of the more dubious Pro Bowl nods in recent memory last year but has generally done a nice job as a dual-threat replacement for Lamar Jackson the previous two seasons. Josh Johnson, 37, is also here as his apparent quest to play for every NFL team continues.

Injured Ryan Tannehill is still listed atop the depth chart but, given he’s headed for free agency anyway, seems likely to give way permanently to rookie Will Levis. Malik Willis, a high-ceiling, low-floor third-rounder in 2022, continues to be a developmental project, though one unlikely to be completed in Nashville.

Kyle Allen has been a quietly effective player over the course of five NFL seasons, though hasn’t played a whole lot since his most recent starting opportunity with Washington in 2020. He better stay frosty given the frequent visits Josh Allen and his aching shoulder have been making to the medical tent. Following a two-year apprenticeship in Kansas City, Shane Buechele is in deep storage on the practice squad.

No team is operating with such a precarious safety net. Drew Lock, who’s played in one regular-season game the past two seasons, is the only quarterback under contract not named Geno Smith. Lock did hit TE Noah Fant for a 51-yard completion in brief relief of Smith in Seattle’s Week 4 win against the Giants and has 21 uneven NFL starts on his résumé. A second-round pick for Denver and key component of the Russell Wilson trade, Lock clearly has ability and a big arm but might take some time to find a rhythm if he’s called on to play extensively.

16. Miami Dolphins

QB2 Mike White had some fabulous starts for the Jets in recent years … and some equally dreadful ones. That pattern has held in mop-up duty this year, White throwing two TD passes – one of the pick-six variety. QB3 Skylar Thompson’s numbers as a rookie in 2022 were nothing to crow about. But he does seem to be a gamer who makes plays and nearly engineered a wild-card upset at Buffalo starting in place of injured Tua Tagovailoa.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Chicago Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky hasn’t looked all that rehabilitated since coming to Pittsburgh in 2022, particularly in relief of Kenny Pickett in recent weeks. QB3 Mason Rudolph has been a solid fallback during 10 NFL starts but hasn’t seen the field during the regular season since 2021.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Unclear how this depth chart shakes out with Cousins now on injured reserve. This week’s acquisition of Dobbs suggests he’s likely to move into the lineup soon … unless Hall performs better than expected in his first start. Nick Mullens, who could be back from IR next week, and practice squader Sean Mannion have kicked around the league for years and combined for 20 starts (though Mullens owns all 5 wins). Lotta options here … but no guarantee any are good enough to sustain the Vikes’ playoff push.

19. Atlanta Falcons

A third-round pick last year, Desmond Ridder had started the team’s past 12 games, winning half of them, before getting benched this week. His intangibles are off the charts … but so are the turnovers, an NFL-worst 12 this season. And the passing prowess just hasn’t been there despite the fact Ridder hasn’t been asked to carry this offense. QB3 Logan Woodside is well versed in this offense, going back to his time with HC Arthur Smith when they were in Tennessee.

20. Kansas City Chiefs

If greatness by osmosis is possible, Blaine Gabbert could be legendary. Now in his 12th season, he’s backed up Carson Palmer, Tom Brady and now Patrick Mahomes since transitioning from a starting role. Yet, unsurprisingly, Gabbert has barely played in the last five years, so hard to say what he’s bringing to the table. South Dakota State product Chris Oladokun is on the practice squad.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars

C.J. Beathard is the old hand, all of his 12 career starts occurring before he (and Trevor Lawrence) joined the Jags in 2021. Coming off a promising two-year hitch in the Canadian Football League, rookie Nathan Rourke also had some memorable moments in preseason.

22. Denver Broncos

Now on his third team, fifth-year backup Jarrett Stidham, whose first two NFL starts occurred for the post-Derek Carr Raiders last year, is behind Russell Wilson. Fresh off a successful XFL campaign, Ben DiNucci could push Stidham from the practice squad.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Trask, a second-round pick in 2021, was a stud at Florida and looked solid in preseason despite losing the positional battle to Baker Mayfield. Still, Trask has all of nine regular-season passes to his credit. Former AAF star John Wolford, hardly a star during his sporadic NFL duties, was just called up to the 53-man roster.

24. Cleveland Browns

Their quarterback room has pretty much been in constant flux since preseason given all the comings and goings and scrambling behind injured starter Deshaun Watson. Dorian Thompson-Robinson wasn’t ready for his first starting opportunity, though few rookies are going to shine when thrown into the crucible with Baltimore’s defense. P.J. Walker hasn’t been much better (1 TD, 5 INTs) while splitting two starts.

25. Cincinnati Bengals

Does it say something about their faith in untested Jake Browning given Joe Burrow played through his obviously limiting calf injury early this season? Maybe … or maybe Burrow’s just too tough to leave the field. AJ McCarron, who’s on the practice squad, has thrown one NFL pass since the start of the 2020 season, though he was the starter for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks earlier this year and led the league with 24 TD passes.

26. Indianapolis Colts

They’d rank much higher if starter Gardner Minshew II was still No. 2. Unfortunately, with explosive rookie Anthony Richardson out the rest of the season following shoulder surgery, Minshew is QB1 – playing ahead of Sam Ehlinger and Kellen Mond (practice squad), neither doing much with their limited professional opportunities to date.

27. Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) greet each other at midfield after their game at Soldier Field.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, with his Division II underdog background, is a really nice story. Remains to be seen how good an NFL quarterback he is. Bagent has completed 70% of his passes, but he’s not pushing the ball downfield and turned the ball over three times in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Nathan Peterman has been in the league for seven seasons … and been almost unfailingly horrid whenever inserted into a lineup. Fifth-year vet Trace McSorley is on the practice squad but got some meaningful playing time for Arizona last season.

28. New England Patriots

Hard to know what to make of this given how little conviction the Pats seem to have in the players behind struggling starter Mac Jones. Will Grier and Bailey Zappe are currently on the active roster with Malik Cunningham recently reverting to the practice squad. But that could change in the next five minutes given the musical chairs element to this situation.

29. Arizona Cardinals

Fluid scenario amid Dobbs’ departure and Kyler Murray’s imminent return from IR. Tune, a fifth-round pick out of Houston (where he was a four-year starter), could get his shot Sunday to show he might have a long-term future holding a clipboard (or Surface as the case may be). Journeyman Jeff Driskel and his 11 NFL starts are presently on the practice squad.

30. Los Angeles Rams

Former Mountain West star Brett Rypien hasn’t replicated his Boise State heroics in NFL spot duty but might get a fresh chance Sunday if Stafford’s injured thumb doesn’t allow him to post in Green Bay. Rookie Dresser Winn resides on the practice squad.

31. Los Angeles Chargers

Easton Stick is in his fifth season but has thrown all of one regular-season pass. Rookie Max Duggan is on the practice squad. Last year’s magic carpet ride at TCU spotlighted his remarkable leadership … and limitations as a passer.

32. Green Bay Packers

Much as Jordan Love has struggled in recent weeks, infinitesimal chance he’s replaced by rookie Sean Clifford or Alex McGough, who have combined for zero regular-season passes in the NFL.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL backup QB rankings: Which teams are living dangerously with plans?