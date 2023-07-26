NFL Awards Predictions: Offensive Rookie of the Year

With the season closing in on us at a rapid pace things in the NFL are becoming more and more clear as far as final rosters and depth charts. With those things out of the way it comes time for projections! In this series we will be going through each individual award and pick five players that we think have a great shot at bringing home the medal. Today we will be looking at the offensive rookies of the year. Here are our five picks for that award.

1. Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young

It is expected that the first overall pick for the Carolina Panthers will take over the starting reins right away in his first NFL season, and that is with good reason. Young was the best quarterback in college football over his last two seasons at Alabama, and has all the traits desired to be a quick success at the next level. His accuracy, leadership, poise, and playmaking ability make Young an early favorite to take home the offensive rookie of the year trophy and potentially land the Panthers in the playoffs.

With a new-found love for running the football down opposing teams’ throats, the Atlanta Falcons made a bold move against the grain by nabbing former Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the top ten of the 2023 NFL draft. Robinsons selection that high up sends a clear signal that he will be required to carry a heavy load to take the weight off of second year quarterback Desmond Ridder. With a 300+ carry season potentially in his sights, as well as his excellent ability as a receiver, Robinson has the talent it takes to turn those touches into perhaps a top five running back season and bring home Offensive Player of the Year trophy.

3. Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts took a little bit of a leap in taking former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson near the top of the 2023 NFL draft, as he was considered one of the more raw players coming into the class at the quarterback position. Richardson’s rawness is outweighed by the massive ceiling he presents as both a passer and a runner, with a rocket arm, elite athletic traits, and a high football IQ, the sky could be the limit for this rookie. If anyone is going to get the most out of Richardson it will be new head coach and offensive whiz Shane Steichen who will surely put Richardson in a position to take him the award.

4. Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

It was a bit of a head-scratcher when the Detroit Lions seemingly reached for former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but they clearly see a productive next few seasons ahead for the rookie as he will likely take the majority of the carries in a run heavy offense in Detroit. With Gibbs’ elite agility both between the tackles and outside as a receiver, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to find plenty of ways to get the ball into the young playmakers hands early on. If Gibbs can carry the load and be productive in the passing game, he will certainly be in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

5. Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud

While the rookie Texans quarterback is in a bit of a positional battle with incumbent Davis Mills, it seems likely that Stroud will ultimately end up winning the starting position. Stroud may face a bumpy road early on with Houston lacking a true proven weapon for him to get the ball to, but the offensive line and proven coaching staff will help him develop as the season progresses. Stroud has shown he can play at a high level during his time at Ohio State, and will use the accuracy, decision making, and playmaking ability he showed there to take a swing at the offensive rookie of the year trophy as well as potentially pushing the Texans into a respectable record.

