NFL awards 'Miami Miracle" Clutch Performance Play of the Year originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Saturday night at the NFL's annual awards ceremony on the eve of Super Bowl 53, the famously-dubbed "Miami Miracle" play that delivered the Dolphins a stunning last-second victory over the New England Patriots was named as the Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

The @Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year...



The Miami Miracle! 🙌🐬 pic.twitter.com/CPrk775BrD



— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019

The play, involving multiple laterals and a wild mad dash to the pylon, was the Patriots' fourth loss at Hard Rock Stadium in five seasons. Helping the miraculous play happen was a controversial decision to leave Devin McCourty off the field for the final play in lieu of Rob Gronkowski as the last line of defense, a plan that backfired when Gronkowski was left slipping and diving at Kenyan Drake as the running back crossed the goal line.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.