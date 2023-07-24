NFL Award Predictions: Coach of the Year

With the season closing in on us at a rapid pace things in the NFL are becoming more and more clear as far as final rosters and depth charts. With those things out of the way it comes time for projections! In this series we will be going through each individual award and pick five players that we think have a great shot at bringing home the medal. Today we will be looking at the NFL’s Coach of the Year award. He are our five picks.

1. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

With the Detroit Lions going on quite the win streak at the end of the 2022 season, the team looks primed to take over the NFC North and make a name for itself in an open divisional field. Head coach Dan Campbell has been key in his personnel decisions, team attitude, and player development, and has put a historically bad franchise in a position to make a deep playoff run. If the Lions can win a couple of playoff games, Campbell is certain to get a few votes for Coach of the Year.

2. Robert Saleh. New York Jets

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Robert Saleh has been a key piece in the turnaround of the New York Jets despite a horrendous quarterback situation since his arrival. Now saddled with a future hall of famer as his signal caller, Saleh’s defense and unique style of coaching could put the Jets in position to potentially win the division, which would be considered quite the feat given where they were last season. If Saleh can bring this team its first playoff win since the Rex Ryan days, he could land himself the trophy.

3. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Saying it was a disaster in Denver last season would be a bit of an understatement. Between the exceptionally poor play of newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson, and the mediocre at best coaching performance of Nathaniel Hackett, Sean Payton has a heavy load to take over. If Sean Payton can turn this team around and fix their expensive new quarterback, he may be a firm choice for Coach of the Year come next season.

4. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Mike McDaniel is one of the best and brightest offensive minds in football, and he proved it last year in his first season with the Dolphins. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa coming back with a clean bill of health and the most explosive group of playmakers in the league on the offensive side of the ball, McDaniel could work his magic once again and make this potentially the best offense in the entire league. If McDaniel can get the most out of this offensive group, and nab his first playoff win, he could be a prime candidate for the award.

5. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Doug Pederson already showed quite a lot during his turnaround of the Jaguars last season, and his handling of the roster including now third year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This Jaguars team looks set up to dominate the AFC South for the next half decade, and this season could be the year they make the leap to an elite contender in a stacked AFC. If Pederson can make a deep playoff run with the likes of the Chiefs and the Bills, it could be time to acknowledge him as one of the better coaches in the entire league.

