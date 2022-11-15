America’s Team continues to deliver the biggest chunk of American eyeballs, in comparison to anything else that currently captures a simultaneous audience.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field generated 29.2 million average viewers on Fox. It was the biggest audience of the season to date, for any game.

Previously, the biggest audience came back in Week Two, with Bengals-Cowboys cranking out 27.2 million.

Karp adds that Sunday’s number puts Cowboys-Packers among the fifteen most-watched shows of the year.

Cowboys-Packers may soon have company. On Sunday, Cowboys-Vikings lands in the prime national window, on CBS. Four days later, Giants-Cowboys falls as the middle game of a Thanksgiving triple header, with the game being televised by Fox.

Last year, Raiders-Cowboys on Thanksgiving had the highest regular-season audience, with 40.8 million average viewer. With the Giants at 7-2 and the Cowboys at 6-3, this one could crack 45 million — given the involvement of the New York market.

NFL attracts biggest audience of the year with Cowboys-Packers on Fox originally appeared on Pro Football Talk