NFL assigns referee John Hussey to work Saints-Bucs in prime time

The referees for Week 9 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wzG1jvHxKN — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 3, 2020





Veteran NFL referee John Hussey and his crew will officiate Week 9’s tilt at Raymond James Stadium between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the league announced. This is the first Saints game Hussey’s crew will work in 2020, having made the trip to New Orleans twice in 2019 for the Houston Texans season-opener (which the Saints won) and a midyear boat race with the San Francisco 49ers (which was a Saints loss).

Hussey has worked six Saints games since being promoted to referee back in 2015; the team has a 4-2 record when he is on the mic.

Of course, the story of the season so far for the Saints and the officials assigned to work their games is defensive pass interference penalties. No team has been fouled more often for it than the Saints (12 times in seven games), and they are the only defense to yield more than 200 yards because of it (with 257; the Chicago Bears are a distant second-worst at 160).

It’s created a ripple effect on the Saints’ penalty yards situation compared to the rest of the league. Because they’ve been targeted so frequently for defensive pass interference, they also rank worst in total defensive penalty yards (428), and in penalty yards lost as a team (553). But of the four teams to yield 500 or more penalty yards, the Saints are the only squad to give up fewer than 150 yards for penalties on offense (125).

Conversely, no team has benefited more from defensive pass interference than this week’s opponent. The Buccaneers are the only team in the NFL to be given 200-plus free yards off of these fouls (244, to be exact. The Las Vegas Raiders are next-best at 166). It’s a couple of glaring outliers for both the Saints and the Buccaneers.

#Saints lead the NFL in penalty yards thru 8 weeks, 1 of 2 teams with 70%+ of yards on defense (NE at 75.5%, NO at 77.4%) NO is only team with 400+ defensive penalty yards (CHI next-worst at 372). Also only team with 200+ DPI foul yards via https://t.co/KFID5eQ8yf pic.twitter.com/pS2oo24A2r — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) November 5, 2020





That might suggest those spot fouls could make a huge difference in Sunday night’s matchup, but Hussey’s assignment could balance the scales. After fouling teams 6 times for 91 yards on defensive pass interference calls in the first two weeks, Hussey’s crew has done a great job of letting defenses play in the months since:

Week 1: 3 times for 51 yards

Week 2: 3 times for 40 yards

Week 3: 0 times for 0 yards

Week 4: 0 times for 0 yards

Week 5: bye

Week 6: 0 times for 0 yards

Week 7: 1 time for 8 yards

Week 8: 1 time for 3 yards, declined

That trend continues for the Saints themselves. After giving the Buccaneers 101 easy yards on these fouls in Week 1, they’ve been penalized at a far more average rate:

Week 1: 4 times for 101 yards

Week 2: 2 times for 49 yards

Week 3: 3 times for 34 yards

Week 4: 2 times for 29 yards

Week 5: 0 times for 0 yards

Week 6: bye

Week 7: 0 times for 0 yards

Week 8: 1 time for 13 yards

Compare that to Tampa Bay, where they have often been the beneficiaries of defensive pass interference (as we outlined above):

Week 1: 4 times for 101 yards

Week 2: 2 times for 33 yards

Week 3: 1 time for 0 yards

Week 4: 0 times for 0 yards

Week 5: 3 times for 26 yards

Week 6: 1 time for 40 yards

Week 7: 2 times for 15 yards

Week 8: 2 time for 29 yards

That’s a lot of numbers to crunch, so I put them together in a chart so they can be compared quickly:

Here's how #Saints offense, #Bucs defense, and referee John Hussey (assigned to Week 9's Saints-Bucs matchup) have done with DPI fouls each week. Bucs continue to benefit from them. Saints and Hussey's crew have each settled down after first few weeks pic.twitter.com/tO8R8BdNNW — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) November 5, 2020





Football is a game of inches, and these spot fouls could play a factor in Sunday night’s game. Hopefully the trend continues for New Orleans, though, and Hussey’s crew doesn’t start throwing penalty flags left and right. A sudden rise in defensive pass interference calls from them would be very out of character given how the season has played out.

List