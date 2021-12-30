NFL asks home teams to hold a moment of silence for John Madden this week

The death of John Madden has sparked countless remembrances of a man who meant so much to the game of football and the NFL would like to see his memory honored before each game in Week 17.

In a memo to all 32 teams, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asked that all home teams hold a moment of silence in honor of Madden. The league asks that teams hold the moment of silence just before the playing of the national anthem and included a suggested announcement to make over the public address system.

“Ladies and gentlemen, earlier this week the NFL family lost a Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster and friend with the passing of John Madden,” the memo said. “At this time, please stand and join in a moment of silent reflection in memory of John Madden, who had an indelible impact of football, the NFL and generations of fans.”

It’s hard to imagine any team not wanting to honor Madden’s memory on Sunday and there will likely be a number of other remembrances of Madden in the days, weeks, months, and years to come.

