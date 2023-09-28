NFL Area Roundup: How they fared: Minshew leads Colts to OT win

Sep. 27—The Indianapolis Colts are 2-0 when quarterback Gardner Minshew starts or plays the majority of the game.

For a team that's had 10 starting quarterbacks since 2018 and five in the last two years, that's not a bad starting point for the former Washington State QB.

Minshew went 27-of-44 passing for 227 yards and one touchdown in an 22-19 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Minshew did have a "Dan Orlovsky moment" when he unknowingly stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety — shades of the former Lions QB's infamous 2008 play.

But Minshew led the Colts on six scoring drives, including one that led to a game-winning field goal in OT.

Minshew will continue to fill in as long as rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson remains on concussion protocol and he has proven the Colts can win with him leading the offense.

"I'm just proud of how we fought," Minshew said, "how we kept getting back up because that's what it's all about really."

Here's a look at how the rest of the NFL's Cougars and Vandals fared in Week 3:

Idaho

Kaden Elliss, ILB, Falcons: A starter at linebacker, he had 10 tackles (five solo) and one tackle for loss in a 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Christian Elliss, ILB, Eagles: A backup at linebacker, he played eight snaps but failed to record a defensive statistic in a 25-11 win against the Buccaneers on Monday.

WSU

Frankie Luvu, ILB, Panthers: A starter at linebacker, he had four solo tackles and one tackle for loss in a 37-27 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Jalen Thompson, FS, Cardinals: A starter at safety, he had eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in a 28-16 win against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Jaylen Watson, CB, Chiefs: A backup at cornerback, he had one solo tackle in a 41-10 victory against the Bears on Sunday.

Daiyan Henley, ILB, Chargers: The rookie linebacker made his NFL debut in a 28-24 win against the Vikings, playing 14 snaps but failing to record a defensive statistic.

River Cracraft, WR, Dolphins: The backup wide receiver played 25 snaps before sustaining an injury in the second quarter in a 70-20 win against the Broncos on Sunday. He had one catch for 13 yards.

Daniel Ekuale, DT, Patriots: A backup on the defensive line, he had one tackle in a 15-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Abraham Lucas, OT, Seahawks: On the injured reserve, he did not play in a 37-27 win against the Panthers.

Easop Winston Jr., WR, Seahawks: A member of the practice squad, he did not play in a 37-27 win against the Panthers.

Andre Dillard, OT, Titans: A starter at left tackle, Dillard allowed three sacks and seven total QB pressures in a 27-3 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Armani Marsh, CB, Titans: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 27-3 loss to the Browns.

