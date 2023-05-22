NFL approves rule allowing teams to dress emergency 3rd QB

Matt Urben
·2 min read

The NFL approved a rule on Monday that gives teams more roster flexibility this season. The bylaw proposal will allow each team to dress an emergency third quarterback without being active on the game-day roster.

Basically, as long as the player is on the 53-man roster and not a practice squad call-up, they can play in the event that the first two active quarterbacks are unable to play due to injury (not poor performance).

The rule change comes after what happened to the 49ers in the playoffs last year when they were decimated by injuries at the quarterback position and had no other options on their active roster. This forced an injured Brock Purdy to play without being able to throw the ball.

The NFL is rightfully attempting to avoid seeing teams forced to go back to playing 1960s-style football when an injury strikes at the game’s most important position. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network shared the full rule change below.

