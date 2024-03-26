NFL approves rule allowing replay review to see if game clock expires before snap

The NFL announced that a rule change concerning the game clock has been approved at the league meetings on Tuesday.

The Competition Committee's proposal to allow for reviews of whether the game clock expired before a snap got the required votes to become a rule. The change does not apply to the play clock, so it will not impact delay of game penalties.

On the final play of the third quarter of a game between the Packers and Lions in Week Four of the 2023 season, the Packers picked up 44 yards but the Lions objected because they argued the quarter ended before the snap. Replays showed that the Lions were correct, but there was no recourse under the old rules.

That changed on Tuesday and a similar play will have a different result in the future.