Advertisement

NFL approves Los Angeles as Super Bowl host for 2026 season

Jori Epstein
Senior NFL reporter
·1 min read
13
The NFL is expected to vote at Wednesday's winter meeting on approving Los Angeles as the host city of Super Bowl LXI after the 2026 season. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL membership approved a resolution to return the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles area in February 2027, after a vote Wednesday at the league's annual winter meeting.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

"I'll go home and tell Sean [McVay] and Les [Snead] it's time to start trading away picks so we can win another Super Bowl in our building again," Rams COO/president Kevin Demoff joked in a news conference, referring to the Rams' head coach and general manager.

This season’s Super Bowl will take place in the only venue newer than SoFi Stadium: the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

The New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to host the subsequent title games.