NFL approves jersey number rule change, expands single-digit number usage
NFL approves jersey number rule change, expands single-digit number usage. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL approves jersey number rule change, expands single-digit number usage. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
When will the Miami Dolphins be revealing their 2021 schedule?
James Conner never played a full 16-game season in his four years with the Steelers, and he’s currently coming off toe surgery. But as he heads into his fifth year in the NFL and first with the Cardinals, he says there’s no reason to worry that he can’t stay healthy. Conner, who also played his [more]
The National Football League announced that the 2021 schedules for all 32 teams will be released on May 12th on NFL Network.
It's peak offseason news, but the NFL is allowing players to wear a wider range of jersey numbers this year. By Adam Hermann
The NFL has opened the single-digit numbers to skill position players.
The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. "The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest," Wolff told reporters.
Antonio Brown has settled the civil dispute with his former trainer who had accused the wide receiver of sexual assault, both sides announced Wednesday. Currently a free agent, Brown is expected to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soon now that he's clear of the lawsuit, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit against Brown in September 2019, accusing Brown of sexual assault and rape on three different occasions in 2017 and 2018.
"This is very disappointing news to receive with just a few weeks until the tournament was to begin," said International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel in a statement. The IIHF and Hockey Canada were informed by the Nova Scotia provincial government on Wednesday that the 10-country tournament could not go ahead due to safety concerns associated with COVID-19. Still the news came as a shock after Nova Scotia's chief medical officer had 24 hours earlier given the event the thumbs- up.
Widely expected to be a top 10 selection in the NFL draft, ex-Ohio State QB Justin Fields has reportedly informed teams of an epilepsy diagnosis.
Former LSU star and current Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson thought he was heading to the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.
It appears playing the waiting game could pay off for Colby Covington.
He should still be in strong consideration for the Browns at No. 26 overall, but Collins isn't playing linebacker at that weight
After the first round there are some very questionable choices in this one
Bill Belichick and Scott Pioli did their due diligence before trading a second-round pick for Corey Dillon.
The Indianapolis 500 is set to be the largest sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic with 135,000 spectators permitted to attend “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” next month. Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Wednesday it worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine that 40% of venue capacity can attend the May 30 race on Memorial Day weekend. The attendance figure was determined after Indianapolis hosted the NCAA men's basketball tournament through March and into April with limited attendance.
The Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Braves on Tuesday.
JaKarr Sampson got into it with Patty Mills during Monday's game.
The former Super Bowl MVP will be breaking down the NFL, and this time it will appear on your television.
Ward was the Browns 2nd round pick in 2010 and made a Pro Bowl in his last year in Cleveland
With the Dolphins rumored to be looking at trade down scenarios, does it make sense for the Cardinals to move up?