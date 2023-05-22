NFL approves bylaw to allow a third QB to be active without counting against gameday roster

Life is a circle as an old rule has returned to the NFL. Haunted by an NFC Championship game that was spoiled by the injury to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. This led to Josh Johnson coming in for him, who also got hurt. Remedying the situation, the NFL has reverted back to a former rule, allowing for a third quarterback to be active on gameday without counting against a gameday roster spot.

This means the Browns will likely dress all of Deshaun Watson, Josh Dobbs, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson when they have historically only had two active quarterbacks on their roster.

