NFL Approves 17-Game Season, Plans for Full Stadiums This Fall

Barry M. Bloom
·2 min read

The National Football League said Tuesday that it would expand the coming season to 17 games for the first time, shortening the exhibition schedule to three games.

In addition, all 32 NFL teams will play at least one game internationally over an eight-year period, beginning in 2022.

The extra game, approved in principle during collective bargaining prior to the 2020 season, is the first change in the regular-season slate since it went from 14 games with six exhibition games to 16 games and four preseason contests in 1978.

The final agreement between the NFL owners and NFL Players Association was concluded Tuesday, and the league’s owners approved the measure by vote during a virtual meeting.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

Goodell also said the league plans to play games this fall with stadiums at full capacity.

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. The AFC was determined to be the home conference for that game in 2021, the NFL said in a release.

The official NFL schedule for this coming season is expected to be announced later in the spring.

The new schedule allows for expanded international play, focusing initially on Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America and the United Kingdom. In addition, clubs can continue to voluntarily play “home games” internationally, up to four each year.

More from Sportico.com

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Season: Bears to face Raiders in 17th game

    The Chicago Bears will face the Las Vegas Raiders in the 17th game of the 2021 NFL season

  • Detroit Lions to visit Denver Broncos in NFL's new 17th game

    The NFL schedule is expanding to 17 games; in 2021, the Detroit Lions will visit Denver. They'll have a ninth home game in 2022.

  • Roger Goodell: We expect full stadiums in 2021

    The NFL is optimistic that fans will be filling up stadiums across the country for the 2021 season. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said today that the league’s goal and expectation is to “Welcome back fans across the country at all NFL stadiums.” “All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our [more]

  • 17-game season: Ranking the 16 new games added to the 2021 NFL schedule from least to most watchable

    Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers in a rematch of the original Super Bowl? Yeah, No. 1 was an easy pick.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians gets tattoo to commemorate Super Bowl 55 victory

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fulfilled his promise and now has Super Bowl 55 tattoo to mark his team's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Tom Brady hilariously celebrates ‘holiday’ as he trolls Falcons on Instagram

    Tom Brady remains undefeated on the internet.

  • ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Director Adam Wingard To Helm ‘ThunderCats’ Movie For Warner Bros

    EXCLUSIVE: As his new film Godzilla vs. Kong opens Wednesday in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max after turning up a Hollywood film pandemic record $123 million gross in 38 overseas markets over the weekend, director Adam Wingard is set to direct ThunderCats. That is a big-scale feature based on an animated TV series that […]

  • Vaccination eligibility expands in NJ, capacity restrictions to loosen

    Vaccination eligibility expanded again in New Jersey Monday, and Governor Phil Murphy announced more restrictions that will be lifted at the end of the week.

  • Titans GM Jon Robinson was in attendance at Miami Pro Day

    Which prospects were the Tennessee Titans likely scouting on Monday?

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Joey Logano savors historic win in NASCAR Cup Series' return to dirt at Bristol

    Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]

  • Elite advice: How a stranger's wisdom helped Oregon State's historic NCAA run

    OSU coach Wayne Tinkle took some helpful words from somebody he'd met less than two weeks ago and used them to inspire the Beavers to the Elite Eight.

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 03/29/2021

  • March Madness betting: The most-bet team for Saturday's Sweet 16 games? No. 15 seed Oral Roberts

    Oral Roberts has been one of the best stories of this tournament.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Pro day results shake things up

    Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Why Pro Days are shaking things up this time around.

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

    Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.

  • Report: Dennis Schroder rejected four-year, $84M contract extension from Lakers

    Dennis Schroder and the Lakers are reportedly far apart on a contract extension.

  • Irons used by the top 10 golfers in strokes gained approach the green

    See which clubs are used by the best iron players on the PGA Tour as they prepare for the Masters.