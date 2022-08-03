The NFL wants to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson more than six games.

That became clear today when the league announced that it will appeal discipline officer Sue Robinson’s decision to suspend Watson six games.

Although Robinson was jointly hired by the NFL and NFL Players Association, for the appeal the deck is stacked in the NFL’s favor: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decides who hears the appeal, or Goodell can choose to hear the appeal himself. Goodell has not said who will hear the appeal of Watson’s suspension.

But whoever hears it, it’s highly likely that the NFL will prevail, and Watson will face a longer suspension — perhaps for the entire 2022 season.

NFL appeals Deshaun Watson six-game suspension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk