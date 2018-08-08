NFL's first male cheerleaders to make debut during preseason games

Three historic rookies will step out onto the field during NFL preseason action this Thursday, but they won't be donning helmets or pads.

For the first time in league history, two teams -- the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams -- will feature male cheerleaders on the sidelines during games.

While several other NFL teams employ male stuntmen, the men on the Rams and Saints' squads will perform the same dance moves as their female counterparts.

"Still can't [believe] I'm one of the first males in history to be a pro NFL cheerleader!" Napoleon Jinnies tweeted after he made the Rams squad.





Jinnies, who is also listed as a freelance makeup artist and beauty blogger, will be joined in Los Angeles by Quinton Peron. Jesse Hernandez is the sole man to make the Saints' Saintsations roster.

Peron says he's most looking forward to "making a difference" as a Rams cheerleader, and it seems like he already is. In an April video, Hernandez said that Peron and Jinnies making the Rams team was one of the reasons he decided to try out for the Saintsations.

The men will make their first appearance as the Saints take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Rams face off against the Baltimore Ravens when full NFL preseason action begins on Thursday.

