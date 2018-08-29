NFL's Aaron Rodgers to sign record contract with $100M guaranteed: report

Aaron Rodgers is expected to sign a record-breaking contract extension with the Green Bay Packers that includes more than $100 million guaranteed, according to a report Wednesday.

The deal has a base value of $134 million over four years, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, with $103 million guaranteed. Under the terms of the contract, Rodgers will be paid $67 million by the end of 2018 and a total of more than $80 million by March 2019.

According to the report, the two sides will finalize their agreement before the start of the NFL season, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 6. The deal establishes Rodgers as the highest-paid player in league history, with an average annual salary of $33.5 million.

Rodgers, 34, is a two-time NFL MVP and former Super Bowl champion. He missed the majority of the 2017 season after fracturing his collarbone during a Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

His contract establishes a new record just months after Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan broke the previous mark, signing a deal worth $30 million annually.

Related Articles