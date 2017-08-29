NFL's 25 highest-paid players
Listing the NFL's highest-paid players is an inexact science. Derek Carr's contract with the Raiders, for example, made him the league's highest-paid player before Matthew Stafford's deal passed it ... in terms of average annual salary. Some might argue total guaranteed money is the only number that matters in an NFL contract, and under those terms, Carr is the 10th highest-paid player going into 2017.
For the purpose of this list, though, Sporting News will stick with average annual salary as the determining factor in ranking the NFL's highest-paid players. The list, as always, is subject to change.
Tip of the cap to our friends over at Overthecap.com for the contract figures.
1
Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers
Average annual salary: $17 million
Guaranteed: $19 million
2
Alex Smith, QB, Chiefs
Average annual salary: $17 million
Guaranteed: $19 million
3
Olivier Vernon, DE, Giants
Average annual salary: $17 million
Guaranteed: $40 million
4
Fletcher Cox, DL, Eagles
Average annual salary: $17.1 million
Guaranteed: $36.299 million
5
Muhammad Wilkerson, DE, Jets
Average annual salary: $17.2 million
Guaranteed: $36.75 million
6
Sam Bradford, QB, Vikings
Average annual salary: $17.5 million
Guaranteed: $22 million
7
Brock Osweiler, QB, Browns
Average annual salary: $18 million
Guaranteed: $37 million
8
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Dolphins
Average annual salary: $19.063 million
Guaranteed: $59.955 million
9
Von Miller, OLB, Broncos
Average annual salary: $19.083 million
Guaranteed: $42 million
10
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins
Average annual salary: $19.25 million
Guaranteed: $21.5 million
11
Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
Average annual salary: $20.5 million
Guaranteed: $28 million
12
Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
Average annual salary: $20.75 million
Guaranteed: $42 million
13
Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
Average annual salary: $20.76 million
Guaranteed: $41 million
14
Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
Average annual salary: $20.813 million
Guaranteed: $37.5 million
15
Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
Average annual salary: $21 million
Guaranteed: $11.65 million
16
Eli Manning, QB, Giants
Average annual salary: $21 million
Guaranteed: $36.5 million
17
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
Average annual salary: $21.85 million
Guaranteed: $32.25 million
18
Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
Average annual salary: $21.9 million
Guaranteed: $31.7 million
19
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
Average annual salary: $22 million
Guaranteed: $54 million
20
Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens
Average annual salary: $22.13 million
Guaranteed: $44 million
21
Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
Average annual salary: $23.944 million (franchise tag)
Guaranteed: $23.944 million
22
Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Average annual salary: $24.25
Guaranteed: $24.25 million
23
Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
Average annual salary: $24.594 million
Guaranteed: $47 million
24
Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
Average annual salary: $25 million
Guaranteed: $40 million
25
Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
Average annual salary: $27 million
Guaranteed: TBD
