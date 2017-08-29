NFL's 25 highest-paid players

Sporting News


  • NFL's 25 highest-paid players


    Listing the NFL's highest-paid players is an inexact science. Derek Carr's contract with the Raiders, for example, made him the league's highest-paid player before Matthew Stafford's deal passed it ... in terms of average annual salary. Some might argue total guaranteed money is the only number that matters in an NFL contract, and under those terms, Carr is the 10th highest-paid player going into 2017.

    For the purpose of this list, though, Sporting News will stick with average annual salary as the determining factor in ranking the NFL's highest-paid players. The list, as always, is subject to change.

    Tip of the cap to our friends over at Overthecap.com for the contract figures.



  • 1
    Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers


    Average annual salary: $17 million

    Guaranteed: $19 million



  • 2
    Alex Smith, QB, Chiefs


    Average annual salary: $17 million

    Guaranteed: $19 million



  • 3
    Olivier Vernon, DE, Giants


    Average annual salary: $17 million

    Guaranteed: $40 million



  • 4
    Fletcher Cox, DL, Eagles


    Average annual salary: $17.1 million

    Guaranteed: $36.299 million



  • 5
    Muhammad Wilkerson, DE, Jets


    Average annual salary: $17.2 million

    Guaranteed: $36.75 million



  • 6
    Sam Bradford, QB, Vikings


    Average annual salary: $17.5 million

    Guaranteed: $22 million



  • 7
    Brock Osweiler, QB, Browns


    Average annual salary: $18 million

    Guaranteed: $37 million



  • 8
    Ndamukong Suh, DT, Dolphins


    Average annual salary: $19.063 million

    Guaranteed: $59.955 million



  • 9
    Von Miller, OLB, Broncos


    Average annual salary: $19.083 million

    Guaranteed: $42 million



  • 10
    Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins


    Average annual salary: $19.25 million

    Guaranteed: $21.5 million



  • 11
    Tom Brady, QB, Patriots


    Average annual salary: $20.5 million

    Guaranteed: $28 million



  • 12
    Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons


    Average annual salary: $20.75 million

    Guaranteed: $42 million



  • 13
    Cam Newton, QB, Panthers


    Average annual salary: $20.76 million

    Guaranteed: $41 million



  • 14
    Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers


    Average annual salary: $20.813 million

    Guaranteed: $37.5 million



  • 15
    Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals


    Average annual salary: $21 million

    Guaranteed: $11.65 million



  • 16
    Eli Manning, QB, Giants


    Average annual salary: $21 million

    Guaranteed: $36.5 million



  • 17
    Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers


    Average annual salary: $21.85 million

    Guaranteed: $32.25 million



  • 18
    Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks


    Average annual salary: $21.9 million

    Guaranteed: $31.7 million



  • 19
    Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers


    Average annual salary: $22 million

    Guaranteed: $54 million



  • 20
    Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens


    Average annual salary: $22.13 million

    Guaranteed: $44 million



  • 21
    Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins


    Average annual salary: $23.944 million (franchise tag)

    Guaranteed: $23.944 million



  • 22
    Drew Brees, QB, Saints


    Average annual salary: $24.25

    Guaranteed: $24.25 million



  • 23
    Andrew Luck, QB, Colts


    Average annual salary: $24.594 million

    Guaranteed: $47 million



  • 24
    Derek Carr, QB, Raiders


    Average annual salary: $25 million

    Guaranteed: $40 million



  • 25
    Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions


    Average annual salary: $27 million

    Guaranteed: TBD