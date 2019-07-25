NFL, AP and NFL Films team up for league's 100 greatest

The NFL, in conjunction with The Associated Press and NFL Films, will present season-long programming to celebrate the league's 100th season.

Among the series will be The NFL 100 Greatest, for which the AP conducted media polls on five topics: plays, characters, games, game changers and teams. A panel of nationwide media and football officials participated in the polls.

That series features more than 400 interviews with celebrities, current NFL stars and legends that will air across 20 one-hour episodes, with four episodes dedicated to each topic.

The league also will determine its all-century team, with voting conducted by an NFL-commissioned panel.

''The NFL's 100th season is the type of once-in-a-lifetime event that NFL Films lives for,'' said NFL Films senior vice president Ross Ketover. ''We can't wait to unveil these two series, and hope that fans love them as much as we do.''

Both The NFL's all-time team and NFL 100 Greatest series serve as the flagship NFL 100 programs made available on NFL Network the league's digital platforms. Premiere dates and details will be announced at a later date.

