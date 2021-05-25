  • Oops!
Antonio Brown officially re-signs with Buccaneers

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
Wide receiver Antonio Brown is finally back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team officially announced Brown's return to the team on Monday, as first reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but when it was first announced back in April it was for one year and $3.1 million.

Why did it take so long for Brown to sign the deal?

News of Brown's deal with the Bucs was originally reported on Apr. 28, but nearly a month went by without any official announcement of the signing. Head coach Bruce Arians shed light on that last week during an interview on a podcast, saying that a knee injury was the reason behind the delay. 

"He has to pass the physical," Arians said. "He hopefully will have a scope on Tuesday, getting his knee cleaned up, and everything will work out fine."

According to Stroud, Brown's knee has been taken care of and he's passed the required physical.

We don't know if the knee injury will impact Brown's playing time during the upcoming season, but it's possible that his playing time could be impacted for another reason: a lawsuit. Brown was recently sued for assault and battery by a moving truck driver who alleges he was beaten by Brown and his trainer Glenn Holt after they reportedly refused to pay the $4,000 fee for moving items to Brown's home. It's possible that Brown could face discipline from the NFL over the lawsuit and the related incident.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 24: NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown attends the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Wide receiver Antonio Brown is officially back with the Buccaneers. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

