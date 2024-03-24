NFL Annual Meeting: What to expect to hear from NY Giants brass this week in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The New York Giants provided a behind-the-scenes look last spring on the second night of the NFL Draft in a documentary-style video. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were shown sweating out the final pick before they made theirs in the second round.

John Michael Schmitz, their prospective center of the future, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt were both on the board, and the Chicago Bears traded up ahead of the Giants. In that moment, Schoen and Daboll figured one of their two targets was gone.

As Daboll tried to rationalize what they believed was about to become reality, the Bears took a cornerback.

The Giants were going to get their guy and they selected Schmitz, but not before Schoen joked about trading back a few spots to pick up another draft asset or two. The funny part is that the Giants later traded up to nab Hyatt, too.

It's the risk and reward that come with every decision facing team brass.

"Scared money don't make money," Schoen said, flashing a wry smile in a moment that serves as a revealing glimpse - at least partially - into his philosophy when it comes to taking big swings in team building through the draft, with trades and in free agency.

President of the New York Giants, John Mara (left) and New York Giants General Manager, Joe Schoen, speak with New York Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll, at MetLife Stadium before their team hosts the New England Patriots, Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Well, at the start of an emotional and franchise-altering two-month period, the Giants have made several seismic decisions that included saying farewell to a pair of captains in Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney while welcoming new pass rusher Brian Burns on the heels of a trade with the Carolina Panthers, not to mention the mega contract extension worth a total of $141.5 million that followed.

The possible search for a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft next month and the questions as to whether the Giants have eyes for Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy or someone else at No. 6 overall, and what that scenario means for Daniel Jones and the quest to find a No. 1 wide receiver looms over the franchise.

As the league convenes here beginning today through Wednesday for the NFL Annual Meeting, the Giants face yet another turning point for the organization in a decade full of them. Team brass - co-owner John Mara, Schoen and Daboll are all expected to take turns in offering answers to what's next for Big Blue.

For Mara, his anticipated meeting with reporters will provide his first public comments in a year's time. This will be his opportunity to give his take on a disappointing second season for Schoen and Daboll, whether they are on the hot seat as some have suggested and if he approves of the direction of the team.

For Daboll, these will be his first public comments since January, and plenty has happened since he met with reporters, Schoen by his side, the day after the Giants' season ended with an upset win over the Eagles.

Barkley and McKinney will average a combined total of $30 million from their new teams - the Eagles and the Packers - while Burns will get an average of just under $30 million per year from the Giants.

Schoen and the Giants chose the positional value of a pass rusher over a running back and a safety. It represents a reset of the direction of the roster and that could continue next month in the draft when the Giants are faced with the decision of whether to take a quarterback at No. 6 overall, or earlier, if they can pull off a trade to move up.

The meetings here will provide Schoen in-person chances to meet and discuss those possibilities, knowing the events of the next 72 hours or so will shape what's to come for the Giants.

