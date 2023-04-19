NFL announces a week of community events in Kansas City for the 2023 NFL draft

A little over a week before the 2023 NFL draft takes over Kansas City, with prospects awaiting their call into the league. A unique part of the festivities is the work that gets done in the community as the NFL shines a light on Kansas City.

The league has planned various activations and activities ranging from character-building initiatives, youth football events, food distribution, and community greening projects. The NFL collective will participate in events designed to give back to Kansas City and the state of Missouri with an emphasis on promoting youth health and wellness.

For full details on each NFL draft event, please view the NFL’s press release for the week.

SALUTE TO SERVICE COMMUNITY EVENT AND CELEBRATION : Sunday, April 23, 4 pm CT, Lot L of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – 1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO 64129

NFL DRAFT COMMUNITY GREENING PROJECT – TREE PLANTING AT DUNBAR PARK: Monday, April 24, 9:30 am – 12 pm, Intersection of East 36th St S and Oakley Ave, Kansas City, MO

CHARACTER PLAYBOOK SPEAKER SERIES: Tuesday, April 25, 9 am – 1 pm CT, James Bridger Middle School – 18200 E. M78 Highway, 18200 MO-78, Independence, MO 64057

NFL + AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY TOUR OF SAMUEL U. RODGERS HEALTH CENTER: Tuesday, April 25, 12 pm CT, Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center – 825 Euclid Ave, Kansas City, MO 64124

NFL PLAY FOOTBALL TOWN HALL AT NORTH KANSAS CITY HIGH SCHOOL: Tuesday, April 25, 6 – 7:30 pm CT, 3221 Indiana Ave, Kansas City, MO 64128

NFL PLAY FOOTBALL PROSPECT CLINIC & COMMUNITY EVENT: Wednesday, April 26, 9:30 am – 11 am CT, Central High School – 3221 Indiana Ave, Kansas City, MO 64128

NFL COMMUNITY CLINICS DAY: Wednesday, April 26, 1 – 7 pm at the Play Football Field at Draft Experience

NFL AND LOWE’S SUPPORT TOMATO DAYS AT KANSAS CITY COMMUNITY GARDENS: Thursday, April 27, 9 am CT, Kansas City Community Gardens – 6917 Kensington Avenue, Kansas City, MO

USAA SALUTE TO SERVICE CHALK TALK: Thursday, April 27, from 12 – 3 pm CT, Joe’s BBQ (Olathe), 11950 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS 66062

NFL PLAY 60 PLAY SPACE REFURBISHMENT PROJECT: Friday, April 28, from 9:30 – 11:30 am CT, Frank Rushton Elementary School – 2605 W 43rd Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66103

Story continues

Military appreciation moments will feature several military-related special picks made throughout the draft. Alec, the national spokesperson for Shriners Children’s and accessibility advocate for students with disabilities in colleges and universities, will be a media correspondent for the draft. The NFL Green project will feature three activations focused on Food Recovery and Donation in partnership with Harvesters and Pete’s Garden, Material Recovery and Donation with local nonprofit organizations, and Swag for Seedlings.

More News!

Offensive tackle prospects for Chiefs in each round of the 2023 NFL draft Boston College WR Zay Flowers to workout with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Texas Chiefs hosting Georgia LT Broderick Jones on pre-draft visit

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire