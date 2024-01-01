NFL announces Week 18 schedule and it has major NFC East implications

Once the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers went final on Sunday Night Football and Week 17 was in the books, the NFL released the schedule for Week 18.

There are several playoff scenarios still in play around the NFL. Some divisions are still up for grabs, as are some wild-card berths. In the AFC, three playoff spots are still available heading into Week 18. In the NFC, two spots are remaining.

There are also division battles remaining, one of which is in the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC East with an 11-5 record. Both have already clinched playoff berths but are now competing for the No. 2 seed behind top-seeded San Francisco.

Let’s review the Week 18 schedule and how it impacts the NFC playoff race.

Cowboys at Commanders: 4:25 p.m. ET

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a bite out of a turkey leg after a win over the Washington Commanders.

The last image Washington fans have of Dallas is Dak Prescott eating a turkey leg on the sideline on Thanksgiving Day when the Cowboys blew out the Commanders 45-10. Next Sunday is simple for Dallas: Win, and the Cowboys are NFC East champions and the No. 2 seed. If both Dallas and Philly lose, Dallas is the NFC East champ. Of course, if the Eagles win and the Cowboys lose, the Eagles are NFC East champions.

Don’t expect a result similar to Washington’s win over Dallas in Week 18 last season.

Eagles at Giants: 4:25 p.m. ET

A.J. Brown of the Eagles scores a TD in the first half

The Eagles are in the playoffs, although they’ll enter Week 18, having lost four of their last five games and facing a Giants team that has played hard this season despite injuries and a lack of talent. As we saw in Arizona’s Week 17 upset, Philadelphia can’t take anyone lightly. The Eagles can win the NFC East but need Washington to win and take of the Giants. It’s probably not a great idea to be counting on the Commanders.

NFC South

Falcons at Saints: 1:00 p.m. ET

Buccaneers at Panthers: 1:00 p.m ET

If the Bucs win, they win the NFC South. However, if they lose, the winner of the Falcons/Saints win the NFC South. You have like to Tampa Bay’s chances here.

Final NFC Wild Card

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10).

The Eagles or Cowboys have one wild-card spot locked up. The Rams clinched the other with a Week 17 win. If the Packers defeat the Bears in Week 18, they’ll lock down the final NFC wild-card berth.

The Seahawks and Saints remain alive for that final wild-card berth if the Packers lose. The Saints are also in contention to win the NFC South. The Vikings and Falcons barely remain alive.

Bears at Packers: 4:25 p.m. ET

Seahawks at Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. ET

Vikings at Lions: 1:00 p.m. ET

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire