NFL announces Week 16 triple-header schedule update
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the recently announced Week 16 schedule update for the day after Christmas. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the recently announced Week 16 schedule update for the day after Christmas. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Robinson doesn’t seem sad to see Patricia let go in Detroit.
The Ravens have had perhaps the most well-known COVID-19 outbreak of the season. But that might not be the only black eye for the franchise. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is investigating the Ravens for COVID-19 protocol violations. Baltimore put six more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday before seeing tight end Mark Andrews and outside linebacker Matthew Judon test positive on Sunday. With Andrews and Judon testing positive, the Ravens will have a minimum of 22 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Oof, the internet is not kind.
Matt Patricia rubbed plenty of players the wrong way during his time in Detroit:
Looking at some of the best candidates to take over as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title? Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well.
While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.
Life in New England would be much better with DeAndre Hopkins on the roster.
Michigan football's collapse this season can be traced to 2019, when the Wolverines were trounced by Wisconsin Badgers.
Nate Robinson may not be able to show his face at an NBA arena again.
Gordon Hayward officially is heading to the Hornets -- and the Celtics won't be left empty-handed after his departure.
It is hard to believe the play-calling by Anthony Lynn at the end of the Chargers' loss to the Bills
This is getting ridiculous.
Browns beat the Jaguars, themselves and the officiating in Week 12 win
The New York Giants took over the NFC East lead with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but lost QB Daniel Jones in the process.
Romain Grosjean's escape from a 140mph fireball inferno during the Bahrain Grand Prix was hailed a 'miracle' on Sunday as the Frenchman said Formula One's halo head-protection device had saved his life. The 34-year-old Haas driver was involved in one of the most dramatic accidents in the sport's recent years on Sunday when his car pierced a steel barrier, split in two and burst into flames on the opening lap. He managed to scramble from the burning machine and was flown to the BDF Military Hospital, 10 miles north of the Bahrain International Circuit, where he remained on Sunday night with burns to the back of both of his hands but amazingly no other serious injuries.
Adding to New York's toxicity: Gase appeared to get caught in a weirdly deceptive explanation about his hand in play calling.
Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is no longer the NFL's all-time career passer rating record holder.