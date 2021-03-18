NFL announces new TV deals with NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, Amazon

The NFL has completed its long-awaited new television deals, and to viewers at home they will look a lot like the old TV deals.

NBC will continue to show Sunday Night Football. ESPN will continue to show Monday Night Football. FOX will continue to show the NFC on Sunday afternoons. CBS will continue to show the AFC on Sunday afternoons.

Amazon, which previously had the rights only to simulcast Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, will now have the NFL’s first all-digital TV package with Thursday night games exclusively available through Amazon. The Amazon exclusive will begin with the 2023 season; FOX still has Thursday Night Football for the next two years.

“These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We’re proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game.”

The NFL now has its television deals locked in through the 2033 season, including Super Bowl assignments. NBC will show the Super Bowl in 2022, 2025, 2029 and 2033. CBS will show the Super Bowl in 2023, 2027 and 2031. FOX will show the Super Bowl in 2024, 2028 and 2032. ESPN/ABC will show the Super Bowl in 2026 and 2030.

