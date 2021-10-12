NFL announces three finalist host cities for NFL games in Germany
NFL announces three finalist host cities for NFL games in Germany. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jon Gruden had to go. At a time when messages such as “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are stenciled into every end zone in the league, when women have joined the ranks of front offices, coaching staffs and officiating crews and a player on his own team came out as gay, Gruden's emails revealing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were antithetical to the modern NFL. “This is something that had to happen,” McFarland said.
A closer look at PFF's highest-graded players on offense and defense for the Packers through five games in 2021.
Jon Gruden is out as Raiders coach, but he is hardly an isolated case. Too many in the NFL still believe they have the only world view that matters.
Jon Gruden stepped down as Raiders head coach less than four seasons into a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed after leaving the "MNF" booth.
According to reports, there are roughly 650,000 emails unearthed in the probe. And somehow it wasn't Snyder who suffered any actual consequence from them, it was Jon Gruden? Gross.
The ex-Raiders coach mentioned the NFL's first openly gay draftee in one of his emails.
The Terrible Towel apparently won’t be joined by the Unbearable Urn. During Sunday’s game between the Broncos and the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, a fan spread ashes on the turf at the venue. “An incident occurred during the game at Heinz Field on Sunday where a fan was spreading ashes of a deceased [more]
Joe Judge gave numerous Giants injury updates on players like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden announced his resignation Monday in the wake of the release of a string of prior emails that offended female referees, criticized the drafting of a gay football player, denounced national anthem protests, and labeled President Joe Biden a "p****," according to a report.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
The Patriots released a cool video of locker room footage from after their Week 5 win over the Texans, including head coach Bill Belichick's remarks and Matthew Slater's "awwww yeahhhhh" cheer.