NFL announces three finalist host cities for NFL games in Germany

Associated Press

Jon Gruden had to go. At a time when messages such as “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are stenciled into every end zone in the league, when women have joined the ranks of front offices, coaching staffs and officiating crews and a player on his own team came out as gay, Gruden's emails revealing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were antithetical to the modern NFL. “This is something that had to happen,” McFarland said.