NFL announces Super Bowl LX will be played at 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium in 2026

The NFL owners are currently at the Spring League Meetings and on Monday they approved the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium as the host site of Super Bowl LX in 2026.

Located in Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium will host its second Super Bowl since opening in 2014.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Monday. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”

In a Super Bowl 50 matchup, Peyton Manning and the Broncos defeated Cam Newton’s Carolina Panthers, 34-10.

