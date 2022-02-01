NFL announces Super Bowl LVI pregame entertainment
NFL announces Super Bowl LVI pregame entertainment. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
What we all can learn from the career of Tom Brady.
Now that his 2021 duties with ESPN have ended, Peyton Manning has been popping up on the Peacock network. Following a superb appearance on Saturday Night Live (it’s worth your time to watch it), Manning appeared Monday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Via Sports Business Daily, Manning talked among other things about the [more]
In "4-Down Territory," Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling review the Conference Championship games, and preview Super Bowl LVI.
Tom Brady made it official. He is retiring.
Las Vegas Raiders players weren't exactly thrilled to hear longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was hired as their new head coach, according to a report.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
Tyreek Hill responded to Eli Apple on Twitter after the Bengals pulled off a shocking upset against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady seemed pretty excited about Josh McDaniels landing a head coach job with the Raiders after many years in New England.
It’s hard to know if quarterback Matthew Stafford or his wife, Kelly, is more excited about the Los Angeles Rams reaching Super Bowl 56.
Josh McDaniels made a surprising admission to Raiders owner Mark Davis about the infamous tuck rule before his head coach interview.
Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL. Source? Tom Brady. Here's how the Buccaneers quarterback announced the news Tuesday morning.
Jim Harbaugh rumors apparently aren't affecting his view of the search.
Now that the 49ers season is over, the expectation is that the franchise will move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance for 2022. Lance didn’t play much after the first few weeks of the season, though he did start two games when Garoppolo was out due to [more]
Bill Belichick has an opportunity to take back a number of former Patriots standout coaches. Would it work?
DeMeco Ryans is out as Vikings next head coach.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams reserved spots in Super Bowl 56, held at SoFi Stadium in California, with victories in their respective conference championship games Sunday.
Brady's retirement was first reported on Saturday. He made it official on Tuesday.
The Chicago Bears are intent on taking a different approach under new coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. Stating this and accomplishing it can be separate situations, as the Bears have discovered in the past. “We’re gonna build through the draft,” Poles said Monday.