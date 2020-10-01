NFL announces Steelers-Titans game will not be played in Week 4

The Week 4 contest between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will be moved to later in the season.

According to a statement from the NFL, the game will officially be moved back after the Titans saw two more positive COVID-19 results, one from a player and another from a personnel member.

No official date for the rescheduling of the game has been given, but the league did say the announcement “will be made shortly.”

The NFL’s statement reads:

“The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 today. An announcement of the new game will be made shortly.

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

The NFL was reportedly kicking around the idea of a Monday or Tuesday contest, but with more positive tests coming from the Titans, the sensible approach was to reschedule the game for a later week.

One avenue the league could take is to move the Steelers-Ravens game from Week 7 to Week 8 when both teams have a bye, and then slot the Titans-Steelers game in there when Tennessee is supposed to have a bye. In that scenario, the Ravens would have a bye in Week 7.

Related